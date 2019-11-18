Tuesday, Nov. 19



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Forever GI Bill

VA officials will testify on implementation of recent changes to veterans GI Bill benefits.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Africa

State Department officials will testify on U.S. foreign policy towards Africa and the fiscal 2020 budget request related to those efforts.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Mexico

Outside advocates will testify on U.S. border and immigration policies related to Mexico.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Open Skies Treaty

Outside advocates will testify on international rules governing aerial reconnaissance operations.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — 2203 Rayburn

DPAA

Officials from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will testify on current operations.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Lebanon

Outside advocates will testify on the security implications of protests in Lebanon.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Toxic chemicals

Outside advocates will testify on the public health of toxic chemicals in public water systems, including PFAS contamination on and near military bases.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Military Health System Reform

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery and service health officials will testify on changes to the military health system.



Wednesday, Nov. 20



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Russia

State Department officials will testify on U.S. policies towards Russia.



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 222 Russell

DOD Audit

Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist will testify on the ongoing Defense Department financial audit.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Suicide Prevention

Committee members will discuss potential legislation to award grants to community programs focused on veteran suicide prevention.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Electronic Health Records

VA officials will testify on progress with efforts to modernize the department’s electronic health records system.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Climate Change

John Rood, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, and other department officials will testify on the future effects of climate change on U.S. military operations and strategy.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 222 Russell

Biological Threats

Outside advocates will testify on biological threats to U.S. national security.



Thursday, Nov. 21



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Industrial Base

Service officials will testify on the challenges facing the department’s industrial base.



