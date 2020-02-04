State of the Union speech to feature stories of several veterans, military families

Several veterans and military family members will be among the White House’s invited guests for tonight’s State of the Union address, and their stories are expected to play into themes of the annual speech.

Administration officials last week had announced that Army veteran Tony Rankins would be among the featured guests and is expected to be mentioned by President Donald Trump in the prime-time event.

Rankins suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following his combat deployment to Afghanistan and became addicted to drugs, ending up in prison and subsequently homeless. The veteran turned his life around thanks to a job training program connected to opportunity zones in Cincinnati backed by administration programs.

‘Great nations do not fight endless wars’ — Trump touts troop drawdowns in State of the Union Trump argued for drawing down the number of U.S. troops fighting overseas and boosting up those deployed along the southern U.S. border in his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the White House announced three other guests connected to the military.

Paul Morrow, an Alabama resident, also served in the Army and started a contracting business after his military career. Like Rankins, his story is designed to highlight the Opportunity Zones program, part of the tax code overhaul pushed by the White House early in Trump’s presidency.

Kelli Hake, an Oklahoma resident, is a Gold Star wife whose husband, Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake, was killed in Iraq in 2008. She’ll be watching the speech along with her son, Gage, who was a 1-year-old at the time of his father’s death.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Military officials said Christopher Hake was killed by a roadside bomb connected to terrorist groups backed by Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was killed in an airstrike ordered by Trump last month.

The killing has drawn conflicting reaction from Congress: Republicans have mostly praised the move, Democrats have mostly questioned whether the president overstepped his war authorities by acting without lawmakers’ approval.

This week in Congress: State of impeachment Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of Feb. 3, 2020.

White House officials have said the theme of the Tuesday evening speech — the fourth time Trump has addressed Congress — will be “the Great American Comeback" featuring past national economic accomplishments and future plans for improved quality of life for all Americans.

But officials also said the speech will include several items on protecting America’s national security, including an update on diplomatic and military efforts around the world. Officials would not say whether any planned troop draw-downs in Afghanistan or troop plus-ups in the Middle East will be featured in the address.

At least 17 Democratic lawmakers have also announced plans to bring veterans and military families as invited guests to the national event. Below is a partial list of those individuals: