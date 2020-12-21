Here are 128 new VA sites for veterans, staff to get coronavirus vaccine

Department of Veterans Affairs officials will expand coronavirus vaccine distribution to 128 additional sites this week, nearly quadrupling the locations where staff and veterans can receive the long-awaited immunization.

Previously, only 37 VA medical centers were offering the vaccine, because of logistical limitations related to the medication. The first vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, manufactured by Pfizer, required supercooled refrigeration to remain viable, limiting the sites where VA could store and use it.

Fifteen more sites are expected to be added to that list this week, as new refrigeration equipment is delivered and installed.

A second vaccine, produced by Moderna and authorized by FDA officials in recent days, does not require those same storage requirements. In a statement, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said that means officials can reach more areas — and people — in coming days.

“We continue to implement our COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and are grateful to be one step closer to seeing the end of this pandemic,” he said.

VA officials have not publicly released any data on infection rates or patient deaths due to the pandemic in the past 10 days. In the latest update, medical staff across the country were tracking nearly 18,000 patients with active cases of coronavirus, and more than 5,500 deaths related to virus complications.

Under current VA plans, health care personnel, community living center residents and spinal cord unit patients will be the first to receive vaccinations. Officials said that as supplies increase “VA’s ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

But that could take a while.

Earlier this month, Richard Stone — the executive in charge of the Veterans Health Administration — told Senate lawmakers that about 73,000 doses would be available in the first wave of vaccinations. That’s enough to cover about 36,500 individuals, since the vaccine is a two-dose regimen.

He also warned it will be “a long process” to get the 7-million-plus vaccinations the department has estimated it will need to cover all interested, eligible individuals.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of VA vaccine distribution sites, with the type of vaccine available at each site:

** Alabama

Birmingham VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Central Alabama VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Alaska

Anchorage VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Arizona

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Phoenix VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Arkansas

Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System (Moderna)

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (Moderna)

** California

Central California VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Livermore VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

Loma Linda VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Long Beach VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Menlo Park VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

Northern California VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Palo Alto VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

San Diego VA Health Care System (Moderna)

San Francisco VA Medical Center (Moderna)

West Los Angeles VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Colorado

Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Connecticut

West Haven VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Washington, D.C.

Washington DC VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Delaware

Wilmington VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Florida

Bay Pines VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Daytona Beach VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

Jacksonville VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

James A. Haley Veterans Hospital (Pfizer)

Lake Baldwin VA Outpatient Clinic (Pfizer)

Lake City VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

Lee County VA Health Care Center (Moderna)

Miami VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

New Port Richey VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

North Florida/South Georgia Health Care System (Pfizer)

Orlando VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

South Hillsborough VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

Sunrise VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

Tallahassee VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

Viera VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Georgia

Atlanta VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Augusta VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Hawaii

Pacific Islands VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Idaho

Boise VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Illinois

Edward J. Hines Jr. VA Hospital (Pfizer)

Iliana VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Marion VA Medical Center (Moderna)

North Chicago Health Care Center (Moderna)

** Indiana

Indianapolis VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Marion VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Iowa

Central Iowa VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Iowa City VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Kansas

Leavenworth VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Topeka VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Wichita VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Kentucky

Lexington VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Louisville VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Louisiana

Alexandria VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Southeast Louisiana VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Maine

Augusta VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Maryland

Maryland VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Perry Point VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

** Massachusetts

Bedford VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Boston VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Northampton VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Michigan

Ann Arbor VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Battle Creek VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Detroit VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Saginaw VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Minnesota

Minneapolis VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

St. Cloud VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Mississippi

Gulf Coast VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Jackson VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Missouri

Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital (Pfizer)

Kansas City VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center (Moderna)

St. Louis VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Montana

Fort Harrison VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Nebraska

Omaha VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Nevada

Sierra Nevada VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Southern Nevada VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** New Hampshire

Manchester VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** New Jersey

Lyons VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** New Mexico

Raymond G. Murphy VA Health Care System

** New York

Albany VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Canandaigua VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Castle Point VA Medical Center (Moderna)

James J. Peters Bronx VA Medical Center (Moderna)

New York Harbor Health Care System (Pfizer)

Northport VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Syracuse VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Western New York VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** North Carolina

Asheville VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Durham VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Greenville VA Health Care Center (Moderna)

Kernersville VA Health Care Center (Moderna)

Raeford Road VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

Salisbury VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

South Charlotte VA Health Care Center (Moderna)

Wilmington VA Health Care Center (Moderna)

** North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Ohio

Chillicothe VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Cincinnati VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Cleveland VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Columbus VA Ambulatory Care Center (Moderna)

Dayton VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Oklahoma

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

** Oregon

Portland VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Roseburg VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics (Moderna)

** Pennsylvania

Altoona VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Butler VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Coatesville VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

Erie VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Lebanon VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Pittsburgh VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Puerto Rico

Caribbean VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Euripides Rubio VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

Mayaguez VA Outpatient Clinic (Moderna)

** Rhode Island

Providence VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** South Carolina

Charleston VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Columbia VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** South Dakota

Black Hills VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Tennessee

Memphis VA Health Care System

Mountain Home VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Tennessee Valley VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Texas

Amarillo VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital (Pfizer)

Central Texas VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Dallas VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

El Paso VA Health Care System (Moderna)

Kerrville VA Hospital (Pfizer)

Michael E. DeBakey VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Texas Valley Coastal VA Health Care System (Moderna)

West Texas VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Utah

Salt Lake City VA Health Care System (Moderna)

** Vermont

White River Junction VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Virginia

Hampton VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Richmond VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Salem VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Washington

American Lake VA Medical Center (Pfizer)

Puget Sound VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Spokane VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Walla Walla VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Clarksburg VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Huntington VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Martinsburg VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Wisconsin

Madison VA Hospital (Moderna)

Milwaukee VA Health Care System (Pfizer)

Tomah VA Medical Center (Moderna)

** Wyoming

Cheyenne VA Medical Center (Moderna)

Sheridan VA Medical Center (Moderna)