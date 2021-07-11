This week in Congress: July schedule packed with NDAA and defense budget work

Congress returns to Capitol Hill this week with just three weeks left before the August recess and goals of advancing both the fiscal 2022 appropriations measures and annual defense authorization bill before the break.

Last week, Senate Armed Services Committee officials announced plans to mark up their draft of the authorization bill starting on July 19, with the goal of completing work by July 22.

Can defense squeeze onto Congress’ busy agenda? On Congress’ agenda when members return from the July 4 recess: late-arriving defense spending and policy bills as well as President Joe Biden’s pick for Navy secretary, among other Pentagon nominees.

The House Armed Services Committee is set to take up their subcommittee drafts a week later, but aren’t planning on finalizing that work until after the break, on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, the House Appropriations Committee — which has already advanced several budget bills — plans to mark up its draft of the defense budget on Tuesday. House Democratic leaders have said they hope to pass the budget measures out of the full House before August, in an effort to speed up budget negotiations with the Senate later this fall.

Tuesday, July 13



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider five nominations, including Carlos Del Toro to be Navy Secretary and Gilbert Cisneros Jr. to be Under Secretary of Defense for personnel.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 1100 Longworth

Defense/Homeland Security appropriations

The full committee will mark up its draft of the FY22 defense and homeland security spending plan.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Appeals modernization

VA officials will testify on changes to the disability benefits appeals process.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider four nominations, including Gentry Smith to be assistant secretary of state.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

VA police force

VA officials will testify on reforms to the department’s police force.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Fixed-wing tactical aircraft

Defense aviation officials will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request for fixed-wing tactical and training aircraft programs.



Wednesday, July 14



Senate Homeland Security — 9:15 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pieces of pending legislation.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

USAID Budget

USAID Administrator Samantha Power will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

USAID Budget

USAID Administrator Samantha Power will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider 10 measures, including the “Build a Better VA” Act.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

Electronic health records

VA officials will testify on progress and challenges with the electronic medical records modernization plan.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — online hearing

Military construction

Defense officials will testify on the fiscal 2022 military construction budget request.



Thursday, July 15



Senate Homeland Security — 10:15 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider two nominations, including Ed Gonzalez to be Assistant Secretary for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



House Homeland Security — 12 p.m. — online hearing

DHS reforms

Outside experts will testify on potential reforms to the Department of Homeland Security.



