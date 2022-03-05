The White House’s budget request for fiscal 2023 still hasn’t been released, but congressional committees will begin their work this week on the upcoming year’s defense funding priorities.

Officials from U.S. Strategic Command, Northern Command, Southern Command, Pacific Command and more will testify before various committees this week on their priorities and needs in the upcoming budget debates.

Congress needs to pass a final fiscal 2022 by the end of this week to avoid a partial government shutdown and provide money for government agencies for the rest of the year. The new fiscal year began on Oct. 1. Five months later, the final budget is still unsettled.

The White House is expected to release its defense budget plans and federal spending guidelines for fiscal 2023 in the next few weeks. Lawmakers hope to finish up that work before the congressional elections this November.

Tuesday, March 8



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Strategic/Space Command

Amd. Charles Richard, head of U.S. Strategic Command, and Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, will testify on funding needs for fiscal 2023.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

American Legion

Leaders from the American legion will outline their legislative priorities for the upcoming year.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Women in Belarus

State Department officials will testify on pro-democracy and women’s rights movements in Belarus.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

North/South America

Gen. Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, and Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, will testify on funding needs for fiscal 2023.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Local development

Officials from the U.S. Agency for International Development will testify on efforts to support locally-led development projects.



Senate Foreign Relations — 3 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Russia and Ukraine

Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, will testify on the latest developments in fighting between Russia and Ukraine.



Wednesday, March 9



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Pacific Command

Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul LaCamera, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify on funding needs for fiscal 2023.



Thursday, March 10



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Pacific Command

Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul LaCamera, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify on funding needs for fiscal 2023.



