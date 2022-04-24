Congress returns from a two-week break with a full slate of budget hearings in advance of appropriations and authorization bill drafts expected in coming weeks.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will all testify before congressional committees this week to answer questions about the president’s fiscal 2023 budget request.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made his appearances on Capitol Hill before the break, but the House and Senate Armed Services Committees have multiple hearings with service leaders to outline their needs and wants for next year.

Lawmakers have said they hope to get their appropriations and authorization work finished ahead of the mid-term elections this November.

Tuesday, April 26



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Defense industrial base

Ellen Lord, former Under Secretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment, and other outside experts will testify on the defense industrial base.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Military privatized housing

Military family members and housing officials will testify on problems with privatized military housing operations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

State Department budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

VA electronic health records

Veterans Affairs officials will discuss the latest steps in their electronic health record modernization effort.



Wednesday, April 27



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Air Force budget

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard budget

Coast Guard officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Homeland Security budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Budget Committee — 10:30 a.m. — 210 Cannon

Defense budget

Defense Comptroller Michael McCord will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Veterans' support services

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on programs focused on medical needs and related support services.



House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon

Homeland Security budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Veteran benefit claims

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on available representation for veterans in disability claims cases.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Fixed-wing aircraft budget

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Andrew Hunter and other military officials will testify on fixed-wing tactical and training aircraft programs.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Special Operations Command

Leaders from the four services special operation command offices will testify on current challenges and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending nominations

The committee will consider nominations of Shereef Elnahal to be VA undersecretary for health and Ray Jefferson to be undersecretary for benefits.



House Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy seapower and projection forces

Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Vice Adm. Scott Conn and other service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nuclear weapons programs

Officials from the Departments of Defense and Energy will testify on atomic energy defense activities and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Thursday, April 28



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

State Department budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Veterans Affairs budget

VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Member day

Members of Congress will offer their legislative suggestions for inclusion in the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Air Force quality of life

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass and other service officials will testify on Air Force quality of life issues and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department budget

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

F-35 sustainment

Officials from the F-35 Joint Program Office will testify on current program operations.



House Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Special operations forces budget

Assistant Secretary of Defense Christopher Maier and Gen. Richard Clarke, head of Special Operations Command, will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Friday, April 29



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Cybersecurity

Defense department cybersecurity officials will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.





