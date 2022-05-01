Budget hearings continue this week as House lawmakers eye a crowded schedule for appropriations and authorization bills in June.

Last week, House Appropriations Committee officials announced plans to hold individual committee mark-ups — including ones for the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs — between June 22 and 30, with the hope of bringing the spending bills to the chamber floor soon thereafter.

In addition, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., said he is targeting June 22 for the full day mark-up of the annual defense authorization bill, similarly hoping to get final passage out of the House a few weeks after.

That timeline would allow lawmakers to possibly finalize all of those measures before the start of fiscal 2023, which is Oct. 1.

However, that reality is dependent on the Senate, and leaders there have not yet set any timeline for when their work will be completed.

Tuesday, May 3



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Air Force budget

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Defense budget

Defense Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

State Department authorizations

Department officials will testify on diplomatic strategy and authorizations needed by Congress to carry out those plans.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Cyberspace

Outside experts will testify on artificial intelligence applications to operations in cyberspace.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

VA workforce

Department officials will testify on recruiting and retention efforts within VA.



Wednesday, May 4



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Homeland Security budget

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Senate Appropriations — 3:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

VA budget

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nuclear weapons

Defense and Energy officials will testify on the Nuclear Weapons Council and current U.S. nuclear stockpiles.



Thursday, May 5



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Army budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Homeland Security — 10:15 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Border security

Administration officials will testify on border security efforts.





