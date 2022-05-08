Senior leaders from each of the six military services will be on Capitol Hill this week to discuss budget matters as House and Senate leaders inch closer to unveiling their fiscal 2023 appropriations drafts.

Navy officials are scheduled to appear at three separate congressional hearings this week, including Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Army leaders have four, including Army Secretary Christine Wormuth appearing before the same panel on Thursday and the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. .

Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force leaders all similarly will testify in budget hearings throughout the week. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz will lay out his funding needs in a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also make another budget appearance on Capitol Hill this week, testifying before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday morning.

Congressional leaders have said they hope to have initial drafts of the budget for next year out publicly in mid-June.

Tuesday, May 10



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Worldwide threats

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, and Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, will testify on current threats facing the country.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Army budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Army modernization

Service officials will testify on modernization efforts and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Shipyard infrastructure

Defense Department and Navy officials will testify on the shipyard infrastructure optimization program.



Wednesday, May 11



House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Conflict prevention

State and Defense officials will testify on conflict prevention and stabilization.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Navy/Marine Corps budget

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

USAID budget

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power will testify on her agency’s budget request for fiscal 2023.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Defense budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Missile defense

Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, and other officials will testify on strategic forces missile defense programs.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2358-C Rayburn

VA research

Department officials will testify on current research projects and their impact on veterans.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H-210

Veteran suicide

Department officials will testify on veteran suicide prevention efforts.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Russian war crimes

State Department officials will testify on allegations of war crimes leveled against Russian forces in Ukraine.



House Appropriations — 2:15 p.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

Nuclear security

Department of Energy officials will testify on the National Nuclear Security Administration budget request for fiscal 2023.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

USAID budget

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power will testify on her agency’s budget request for fiscal 2023.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Veterans private sector care

Department officials will testify on veterans health care options within VA and in outside clinics.



House Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military readiness

Officials from the five services will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request and military readiness issues.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Space Force budget

Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson and other service officials will testify on Space Force programs and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Thursday, May 12



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Navy budget

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Ukraine

State Department officials will testify on U.S. aid to Ukraine.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Army budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

Coast Guard budget

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H-210

VA innovative care

Department officials will testify on potential partnerships to improve VA health care programs.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Army quality of life

Service officials will testify on Army installation and quality of life issues.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Air Force projection forces

Service officials will testify on Air Force projection forces’ aviation programs and capabilities.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

North Korea

Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy towards North Korea.



House Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

DOD science and technology programs

Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu will testify on military science and technology strategy, policy and programs.



Friday, May 13



House Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Air Force/Space Force budget

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Marine Corps modernization

Service officials will testify on Marine Corps modernization programs.





