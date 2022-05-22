Lawmakers will hold a final week of budget hearings before the Memorial Day break and what is expected to be a busy June full of appropriations and authorization work.

Both House and Senate Armed Services Committee leaders said they expect to unveil their annual defense authorization bill drafts in June, with the goal of spending most of the rest of the summer negotiating a compromise between the two.

But Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., said members have one other major piece of business before that work can be the panel’s primary focus: confirming a new head of U.S. European Command.

On Thursday, the committee will hear from President Joseph Biden’s nominee for the post. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli currently serves as commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

The hearing is likely to be one of the last items of business for senators until June 6, when they return from holiday break.

Tuesday, May 24



House Appropriations — 12 p.m. — online hearing

National Guard

Officials from the National Guard will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations for foreign ambassadors.



Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills, including a measure to grant additional benefits to military toxic exposure victims.



Wednesday, May 25



Senate Homeland Security — 11 a.m. — 342 Dirksen Bldg.

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Appropriations — 12 p.m. — online hearing

Defense medical readiness

Military health officials will testify on current challenges and the fiscal 2023 budget request



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Iran

State Department officials will testify on U.S. strategy towards Iran and Iranian nuclear ambitions.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

USAID budget

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Thursday, May 26



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Gen. Christopher Cavoli to serve as head of U.S. European Command.



Senate Foreign Relations — 11a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Navy/Marine Corps budget

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.





