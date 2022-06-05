Defense lawmakers will be focused on the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill for the next three weeks as both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees sort through thousands of proposals to include in the sweeping military policy measure.

This week, the House committee will announce parts of its legislative plan during six separate subcommittee markups on Wednesday and Thursday.

But big-ticket issues — such as the bill’s total planned military spending — won’t be unveiled until the full committee mark-up, scheduled for June 22.

In between, the Senate Armed Services Committee is scheduled to finalize its draft of the legislation. Leaders in both chambers hope to pass their respective versions by mid-summer, with an eye toward negotiating a final compromise before the November elections.

Tuesday, June 7



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

National Guard/Reserve budget

Service officials will testify on the budget request for fiscal 2023.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

VA cybersecurity

Department officials will testify on cybersecurity and risk management at VA.



Senate Foreign Relations — 3 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Wednesday, June 8



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on cyber will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Small Business — 10 a.m. — 2360 Rayburn

Veteran entrepreneurship

Outside experts will testify on entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The health subcommittee will consider several pending bills.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Syria

State Department officials will testify on U.S. relations with Syria.



House Armed Services — 12 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on strategic forces will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on seapower will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on personnel will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



Thursday, June 9



House Armed Services — 8:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on tactical air and land forces will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — Capitol S116

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on intelligence will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 10:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA markup

The subcommittee on readiness will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



