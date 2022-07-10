House officials will begin debate on the annual defense authorization bill this week with an eye towards completing the massive military policy measure before the August recess.

Last month, House Armed Services Committee members advanced plans for an $840 billion defense authorization bill with more money than the White House requested to offset rising inflation costs and provide additional support for allies in Ukraine.

The measure passed by a 57-1 bipartisan vote but is likely to face more political turmoil on the chamber floor because of pending amendments on abortion, extremism in the ranks and additional military spending. House Rules officials will meet on Tuesday to decide how many of the 1,200-plus amendments filed will be ruled in order.

Senate Armed Services Committee members approved their authorization bill draft last month as well, but Senate leaders have not announced when that draft may come to the chamber floor for a full vote.

The two chambers must reconcile their separate versions in coming months to produce a compromise bill. The legislation, which contains the annual military pay raise and a host of other budget policy issues, has passed out of Congress for more than 50 consecutive years.

Monday, July 11



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — Oceanside, Calif.

Veterans food insecurity

The committee will hold a field hearing at the Veterans Association of North County on hunger among veterans.



Tuesday, July 12



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending judicial nominations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Instability in Africa

State Department officials will testify on democracy and instability in northern Africa.



Wednesday, July 13



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending ambassador nominations.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending measures.



House Foreign Affairs — 11 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

International organizations budget

State Department officials will testify on their budget request for the United Nations and international organizations for fiscal 2023.



House Oversight and Reform — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Veterans financial scams

Outside experts will testify on financial scams targeting veterans and efforts to prevent them.



Thursday, July 14



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

VA Community Care

Department officials will testify on VA Community Care program access and usage.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Russian influence in Africa

Outside experts will testify on Russian operations and influence in Africa.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Coast Guard

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan will testify on the future of the Coast Guard.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Middle East and North Africa

State Department officials will testify on U.S. security cooperation programs in the Middle East and North Africa.





