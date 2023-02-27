Just days after the one-year anniversary of the start of fighting in Eastern Europe, Ukraine will be the focus of multiple congressional hearings as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill this week.

On Tuesday, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl will appear before the House Armed Services Committee to talk about military support for Ukraine from the United States, and how that equipment is being used. Some chamber Republicans have voiced concerns about mounting waste and fraud in past support packages.

At the same time, outside think tank experts will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee to provide an update on the latest developments in the conflict, and what it could mean for long-term resolution of the fighting.

Senate Banking Committee and House Appropriations Committee hearings are expected to touch on the topic as well.

On Friday, Pentagon officials announced the latest round of security assistance for Ukraine, a $2 billion commitment including ammunition and a variety of small, high-tech drones.

Tuesday, Feb. 28



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Ukraine

Outside experts will testify on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



House and Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

DAV presentation

Officials from Disabled American Veterans will testify on their legislative priorities for the upcoming year.



Senate Banking — 10 a.m. — 538 Dirksen

Sanctions and national security

Outside experts will testify on the impact of sanctions on national security goals for the country.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Border security

Administration officials will testify on security issues on the U.S. southern border.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — H210 Visitors Center

China

Outside experts will testify on Chinese foreign policy and its effects on U.S. interests.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

DOD support to Ukraine

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch will testify on U.S. military air to Ukraine.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Military Quality of Life

Senior enlisted personnel from the five services will testify on military quality of life goals and shortfalls.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — H210 Visitors Center

VA accountability

Veterans Affairs leaders will testify on employee accountability issues.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — H-140 Capitol

Ukraine

Administration officials will testify on U.S. aid to Ukraine.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

DOD COVID policies

Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel Gil Cisneros and service officials will testify on the impact of COVID and pandemic policies on military personnel.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — S-116 Capitol

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominees, including Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Installations

Service facilities officials will testify on military construction and infrastructure improvement efforts.



Wednesday, March 1



House and Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

VSO presentations

Officials from the American Legion, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Student Veterans of America, Vietnam Veterans of America and others will testify on their legislative priorities for the upcoming year.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominees, including Vivek Hallegere Murthy to be the U.S. representative to the World Health Organization.





