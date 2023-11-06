Congress is on government shutdown watch again.

On Sept. 30, House and Senate lawmakers passed a short-term budget extension to avoid a shutdown at the start of the new fiscal year, Oct. 1. That deal expires on Nov. 17, putting lawmakers back in the same legislative predicaments they faced in mid-September.

With less than two weeks before the funding deadline, House and Senate leaders have not made meaningful progress on a full-year budget deal or short-term compromise plan. New House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said that budget cuts or other policy riders will be included in upcoming proposals from his chamber. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called those ideas a dead end.

Public and private negotiations this week could prove critical to avoiding a shutdown, which would halt paychecks for active-duty troops and furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 House Veterans' Affairs —10:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Veteran employment issues

Outside advocates will testify on corporate efforts to hire and retain veteran employees.



House Foreign Affairs — 11:15 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The full committee will consider nine pending bills.



Wednesday, Nov. 8 House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Israel and the United Nations

Outside advocates will testify on United Nations officials’ rhetoric towards Israel.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Ukraine

State Department officials will testify on U.S. support for Ukraine.



House Veterans' Affairs — 12 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on disability assistance will consider nine pending bills.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Israel

State and Defense Department officials will testify on U.S. support for Israel.





