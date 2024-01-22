Just days after approving a short-term government funding extension until early March, House lawmakers are on district break for a week while senators hope to move ahead on a supplemental budget plan providing security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific partners.

Senate leaders are hopeful that a deal can be reached this week, after a meeting Jan. 17 among top congressional leaders at the White House on the topic. But House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has remained opposed to the plan unless it includes border security reforms as well.

White House and Pentagon officials have said they are unable to provide more assistance to Ukrainian fighters without Congress approving more money for the effort.

House members will likely need to discuss the topic when they return next week, but they’ll also be facing yet another looming government shutdown deadline. All federal funding is set to run out by March 8, just one day after President Joe Biden’s scheduled State of the Union address.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Melissa Griffin Dalton to be Air Force undersecretary, Douglas Schmidt to be director of operational test and evaluation at the Defense Department; and Aprille Ericsson to be assistant defense secretary for science and technology.



Wednesday, Jan. 24 Senate Judiciary — 10 a.m. — 406 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Business

The committee will consider several pending bills and nominations, including Kurt Campbell to be deputy Secretary of State.



Senate Rules — 2:15 p.m. — 301 Russell

Artificial intelligence

Lawmakers will discuss the possible use of AI technology at the Library of Congress, Government Publishing Office and Smithsonian Institution.



Thursday, Jan. 25 Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir to be ambassador to Indonesia.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.