WASHINGTON — Military authorities have announced the identification of remains of a Pennsylvania airman and two other servicemen who died in Europe during World War II.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that 19-year-old Army Air Forces Sgt. Vernon L. Hamilton, of Monongahela, was accounted for last month.

Long after they died, military sees surge in identifications of the fallen in past conflicts Officials believe remains of nearly half of the 83,000 unidentified service members killed in World War II and more recent wars could be identified and returned to relatives.

On March 21, 1945, Hamilton's A-26B was hit by anti-aircraft fire and went missing while trying to obstruct German troop movements in preparation for the Allied crossing of the Rhine River two days later.

In 2016, a German researcher reported a crash site in a horse paddock in Hülsten-Reken, Germany, and scientists used DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis and other evidence to identify Hamilton’s remains. The pilot, 2nd Lt. Lynn W. Hadfield, and another crewman, Sgt. John Kalausich, were also accounted for.