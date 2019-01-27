The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for Joseph Walker, an Air Force veteran, at 10 a.m. Monday, and cemetery officials hope people in the area will go.

Cemetery staff have coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Walker will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin present themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Walker’s behalf, according to the Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery.

Hundreds rally for funeral of Vietnam veteran who died with few known family members A Vietnam War veteran with few known family members was buried at Omaha National Cemetery in Nebraska on Tuesday, flanked by hundreds of attendees who had never met him.

"We have the distinct honor to provide a full military burial for unaccompanied United States Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker, a posting on the cemetery’s Facebook page says. “If you have the opportunity, please come out and attend. We do NOT leave Veterans behind.”

Joseph Walker served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968, KVUE reported.