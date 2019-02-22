Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright’s no-nonsense style has earned him a devoted following among many airmen.

When he visited cadets at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, he made it quite clear — and in a colorful way — how he thinks they will need to set the tone in their organizations.

Wright, who appeared at the academy’s National Character and Leadership Symposium, said he travels about 300 days each year. Typically, he first checks in with each organization’s commander, first sergeant, command chief or other top leader.

Sometimes, he said, he’ll get a chief, first shirt or commander telling him, “Let me tell you how bad it is here, let me tell you how hard it is, let me tell you how challenging things are, let me tell you how much it sucks, let me tell you how bad we have it.”

The Air Force’s top enlisted airman let himself get tased at Joint Base Langley-Eustis — and won the internet Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright set a new standard for hands-on leadership during his trip to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia last week.

But what Wright hears, he said to laughter, is, “Wah, wah, wah, wah, wah.”

Sure enough, when he goes to talk to the airmen on the line in those organizations, he’ll hear the same complaints and “Wah, wah, wah.”

We’re LIVE from #NCLS2019 with CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright! Posted by US Air Force Academy (Official) on Thursday, February 21, 2019

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief

But leadership doesn’t always go that way, he said. At other organizations, the leaders will tell him, “Chief, it’s tough out here ... we’re isolated, but let me tell you about some of the things we’re doing to make life better for all of our airmen [or] how we’re working with some of our partners to get around some of these challenges, [and] let me tell you about the great airmen at this organization.”

And when he goes to talk to those organizations’ airmen, he doesn’t hear complaining — even under tough conditions. Those airmen emulate the positive attitudes of their leaders, he said.

“Your organization, your office, your squadron, your brigade, your battalion, your company, will go as you go,” Wright said. “You’re responsible for setting the tone, for setting the pace, for setting the culture, for setting the environment in your organization.”

Wright preceded his comments with a clip from his “all-time favorite” movie, “Remember the Titans,” that underscored the idea that “attitude reflects leadership.”