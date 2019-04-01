BOSTON — An airman from Massachusetts who died during World War II when his plane crashed in Southeast Asia has been accounted for using DNA evidence.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Alfred Sandini, of Marlborough, was accounted for earlier this year using dental, anthropological and DNA analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

The agency says the 25-year-old Sandini was a radio gunner aboard a B-25C Mitchell bomber that crashed in February 1944, most likely due to enemy anti-aircraft fire in what was then known as French Indochina, and is now Vietnam.