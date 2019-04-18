Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, the final surviving member of the Doolittle Raiders, will be remembered at a memorial service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Dignitaries including Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein are expected to attend the memorial for Cole, which takes place 77 years to the day after Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the legendary bomber raid on mainland Japan.