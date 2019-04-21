CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Assembly has gone on record as opposing proposed expansion of the Nellis Air Force Base testing and training range into the Desert National Wildlife Refuge.

The Nevada Appeal reported Thursday that Democratic Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen of Las Vegas supported an Assembly-approved resolution opposing the proposed expansion of the Nellis range by saying public lands should remain in public hands.

Why conservationists oppose the Air Force’s plans to expand the Nevada Test and Training Range Conservationists are rallying around a pair of legislative resolutions opposing the U.S. Air Force's proposed expansion of a bombing training range they say would threaten big horn sheep and other wildlife at a national refuge in southern Nevada.