ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Air Force says it has spent $125 million so far cleaning up thousands of tons of soil and millions of gallons of water contaminated by jet fuel at a base bordering New Mexico’s largest city.

Air Force Deputy Assistant Secretary Mark Correll briefed Albuquerque water utility managers on the project at Kirtland Air Force Base during a meeting last week.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Correll also reiterated the Air Force’s commitment to the clean-up. He said drinking water wells are tested monthly and no contamination has been found.

The fuel leak — believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades — was detected in 1999.