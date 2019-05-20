OKLAHOMA CITY — A U.S. Air Force base in Oklahoma has moved aircraft to other military installations and is recommending staff don’t come to work in anticipation of storms expected to batter the state.

A spokesman says planes at Tinker Air Force Base were moved to other bases over the weekend. He declined to discuss specifics of the aircraft's movements.

Defense Department awards Boeing $14.3B bomber maintenance contract at Tinker Boeing Co. has won a $14.3 billion contract to service and maintain all B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress bombers at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.