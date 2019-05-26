HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A squadron of F-35A jet fighters from Hill Air Force Base in Utah has deployed to Aviano Air Base in Italy.

A statement released by Hill officials said the squadron arrived Friday and will participate in exercises and conduct training with other Europe-based aircraft during a deployment expected to last several weeks.

Hill Air Force Base launches record number of F-35s Officials say the Hill Air Force Base recently launched a record number of F-35 fighter jets to demonstrate military capabilities.

The statement said the deployment is part of a "theater security package" in which U.S. forces rotate to Europe to deter adversaries and assure allies of the U.S. commitment to regional security.