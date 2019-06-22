BOSSIER CITY, La. — A Louisiana prosecutor says two teenagers are linked by DNA to the 2018 killing of an Air Force technical sergeant.

Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin tells KTBS-TV that the DNA of 18-year-old Jareona Crosby was found on a door handle of the victim’s vehicle. Meanwhile, the DNA of 15-year-old Alonzo Wilson was found on a flashlight.

The two are accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Joshua Kidd in 2018 in Bossier City. Investigators say Kidd interrupted a vehicle burglary and was shot while chasing the teens.

The airman served as a loading standardization crew chief with the 2nd Maintenance Group at Barksdale Air Force Base. He joined the Air Force in March 2008 and had previously been stationed at Osan Air Base, South Korea, and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

Wilson says he saw Crosby shoot Kidd. Crosby denies it.

Bossier City Police Department detectives arrested Jareona Crosby, then 17, and 15-year-old Alonzo Wilson for second-degree murder on Oct. 1. (Bossier City Police Department)

A stolen gun seized when Crosby was arrested doesn't match the one that shot Kidd.

Wilson is charged as an adult, and both are charged with murder, facing life in prison.