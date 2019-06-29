F-35 pilots from the U.S., U.K., and Israel took part in a one-day training exercise over the Eastern Mediterranean Sea June 25, according to an Air Force press release.

Exercise Tri-Lightning, a defensive counter-air exercise that involved both active and passive air defense operations, provided an opportunity for Lightning II pilots from the three countries to work on interoperability.

The U.S. Air Force F-35As flew from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, while the Royal Air Force F-35Bs flew out of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and the Israeli Air Force F-35Is flew from Nevatim Air Base, Israel.

Simulating realistic combat situations, the F-35s acted in the roll of friendly, or blue, force player in the exercise while a variety of fourth-generation aircraft played the role of the aggressor, tccording to the news release.