What is old is new again.

The 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho is employing old equipment from the 1950s to quickly refuel the F-35 Lightning II.

The so-called Gunfighters are the first Air Force squadron to utilize a Type 1 hydrant system from the 1950s with hose carts from the 1970s that hook up to 500,000 gallon tanks during hot-pit refueling of the F-35s. Using the equipment means the squadron can “virtually endlessly” refuel the aircraft and do so efficiently.

“Our old equipment is persisting and performing up to the hot-pits gold standard of 13 minute turnarounds,” said Tech Sgt. Zachary J. Kiniry, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 366th LRS fuels service center, according to an Air Force news release.

“Mountain Home Air Force Base is proving that we can still fuel F-35 aircraft right off the production line with some of the oldest equipment at unheard of turnaround times,” Kiniry said.

Hot-pit refueling means that the aircraft is refueled and takes off again while the engine remains on, and can occur under 15 minutes in the best circumstances. In contrast, standard refueling could take more than 2 hours.

According to Kiniry, the squadron first tested out eight R-11 refueling trucks, each containing 6,000 gallons, to refuel the F-35s during hot-pits. But the process was time consuming for several reasons, including that one of the refueling tanks can only refuel two jets and was causing heavy traffic.

“This method is not time-efficient, ties up 50 percent of the base’s R-11’s and associated personnel and creates traffic on an active flightline that could pose a safety hazard,” Kiniry said in the news release.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Meanwhile, the new hot-pit routine allows the Gunfighters to run hot-pits nonstop and also saves time between refueling each F-35 because it eliminates preparing another R11.