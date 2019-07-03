SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard says it’s expanding its investigation for chemical contamination near the South Burlington base for a class of potentially toxic chemicals.

Earlier sampling found elevated levels of the compounds known collectively as PFAS at multiple sites, including a private well.

The Guard says a filtration system was installed in the well and PFAS were not detected in drinking water.

Contamination has been found at dozens of military sites across the nation, and growing evidence that exposure can be dangerous has prompted the EPA to consider setting a maximum level for the chemicals in drinking water nationwide.

