MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — The Trump administration is confirming that a U.S. Air Force base in the Florida Panhandle that was devastated by Hurricane Michael will be rebuilt so it can house F-35 fighter jets.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Tuesday that squadrons of F-35 fighter jets will be based at Tyndall Air Force Base outside Panama City beginning in 2023.

After Hurricane Michael destroyed Tyndall Air Force Base in October, I promised, on behalf of @realDonaldTrump, that our Admin would rebuild @TeamTyndall. I’m proud to announce we can rebuild the F35s by 2023! This is how we keep America’s great @usairforce lethal & ready! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 6, 2019

The Air Force had previously conducted an evaluation showing Tyndall can accommodate three F-35 squadrons.

With 11,000 military and civilian workers, the base suffered catastrophic damage from the Category 5 storm last October. The estimated cost to rebuild the base is $4.7 billion.

