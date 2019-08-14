GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge has agreed to postpone a trial for a Virginia National Guard soldier charged with stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland.

A trial was scheduled to start Wednesday for Robert Rumsby of Fredericksburg, Virginia, but his attorney asked for more time to prepare. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo agreed Tuesday to move the trial date to Oct. 30.

A complaint says Rumsby told investigators he took dog tags that belonged to four U.S. airmen killed in plane crashes in 1944.