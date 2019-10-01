SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The U.S. Air Force has rejected a request for an updated assessment of the potential noise effects of the F-35 fighter jets’ use of afterburners during takeoff in Vermont.

Mychamplainvalley.com reports that Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John W. Henderson denied the request made by retired Col. Rosanne Greco, who opposes the F-35 basing in Vermont.

The first two of an eventual 20 F-35 jets arrived last month at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington.

First F-35 fighter jets assigned to Air National Guard arrive in Vermont The first two of an eventual 20 F-35 jets arrived Thursday at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington, the first Guard unit to receive the next-generation fighter.

Henderson says there has not been “a change in the proposed action or significant new information” that would require an update.