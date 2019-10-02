WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A World War II-era B-17 bomber crashed in a fireball as it tried to land Wednesday at New England’s second-busiest airport, seriously injuring at least six people aboard, officials said. The Hartford Courant reported that sources have told them that at least two people have died.

Black smoke rose from the airport as emergency crews responded to the crash of the B-17G Flying Fortress at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, just north of Hartford. It wasn’t clear how many people were on board.

In this photo provided by Antonio Arreguin, smoke fills the sky after a B-17G Flying Fortress crashed Wednesday outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Conn. (Antonio Arreguin via AP)

Six people on board were taken to Hartford Hospital, said hospital spokesman Shawn Mawhiney. He did not yet have information on their condition.

The B-17 had been trying to land, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter. It was civilian-registered and not flown by the military, the FAA said.

The New England Air Museum is near the airport. The plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, of Stow, Massachusetts, an educational group that brought five of its “Wings of Freedom” vintage aircraft display, two World War II fighter planes and three bombers, to Bradley International this week. The aircraft were open to tours and flights aboard the aircraft were also available to the public.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

This Collins Foundation B-17G Flying Fortress, pictured in Tampa, Florida, was in Connecticut this week for an air show, crashed at about 10 a.m. (Howard Altman/Staff)

Antonio Arreguin said he had parked at a construction site near the airport for breakfast when he heard an explosion. He said he did not see the plane but could feel the heat from the fire, which was about 250 yards away.

“In front of me, I see this big ball of orange fire, and I knew something happened,” he said. “The ball of fire was very big.”

A smaller explosion followed about a minute after the first blast, he said. He saw emergency crews scrambling within seconds.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight, and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley,” the Collins Foundation said in a statement.

A view from an earlier flight of the restored Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber, over the Tampa, Florida area in February, that crashed Wednesday. (Howard Altman/Staff)

“The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."