An F-16 from the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico crashed during a training flight Tuesday evening.

The pilot successfully ejected from the fighter, and was being treated at a local hospital, the base said in a Facebook post.

The crash occurred at about 7:16 p.m., about 80 miles southeast of Holloman, the base said. Emergency response teams were on their way to the scene Tuesday night, and a board of officers will investigate the crash, Holloman said.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

