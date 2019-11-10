Two airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, saved a family as their house burned in nearby western Nebraska.

Airmen 1st Class Christopher Horton and Christian Reid of the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron were conducting flight area familiarization and patrol at a missile area near Dix, Nebraska, when they spotted a house on fire, according to Kimball County (Neb.) sheriff’s officials. The airmen alerted a neighbor to call the fire department, quickly gathered information on the family members inside and alerted them.

The family of four, who had been unaware their house was on fire, and their three pets quickly made their escape.

As the first firefighters arrived, the airmen helped control a hydrant while they sprayed water on the blaze, according to the sheriff’s office. Then, as more firefighters got to the scene, the airmen comforted the family and gave them $40 out of their own pockets to help them with immediate expenses, according to KTWO Radio in Casper.

“Hats off to our great Air Force Airmen here in Kimball County,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. Besides protecting our freedom and the nuclear weapons in the county they help keep us safe."

