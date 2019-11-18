An airman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, has been arrested in the shooting death of another man outside a nightclub in Raleigh early Saturday morning.

Raleigh police have charged Senior Airman Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, with murder.

Gonzalez, an outbound cargo technician with the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Seymour Johnson, joined the Air Force in September 2015, according to the Air Force Personnel Center.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 16 in the parking lot at Mambo 69 Nightclub.

Police received a call at 2:18 a.m. Saturday about gunshots outside the club, near the corner of New Hope Church and Atlantic Avenue, according to The News & Observer newspaper in Raleigh. But when they arrived, they couldn’t find anyone who had been hit by gunfire.

Then, shortly after 3 a.m., WakeMed hospital’s main campus off New Bern Avenue notified police a man had arrived with a gunshot wound, the newspaper reported. The man later died.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jose Almando Blanco Colon.

No information has been released yet on what led to the altercation or whether the two men knew each other prior to the shooting.

The Air Force is working with local police to provide information needed to help with the case, according to WTVD, the ABC television station in Raleigh-Durham.