Soldier, airman identified as U.S. troops killed in rocket attack on Iraq base

The military on Friday identified the two U.S. troops killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq as Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California and Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma.

Mendez Covarrubias was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

Roberts was assigned to 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard.

The third service member killed in the attack, U.K. Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, 26, was previously identified by the British military.

“The international military coalition is capable and credible because of warriors like Juan, Brodie, and Marshal,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition to defeat the Islamic State. “They volunteered to serve the United States and United Kingdom to improve their lives and help keep the world free from ISIS terrorism. Our fallen comrades have a legacy that will never be forgotten.”

The top commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, Army Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, told lawmakers Thursday that an Iranian proxy group known as Kataib Hezbollah is believed to be responsible for the attack. A dozen other people were also injured in the volley of 18 rockets fired at the base north of Baghdad.

Pentagon: US strikes Iran-backed group that hit Iraq base The U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq Thursday, American officials said, targeting the Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad.

The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes on the Shia militia group later on Thursday. The Pentagon said it hit five Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities. Iraq’s military said that the U.S. strikes killed five Iraqi security force members and one civilian.

