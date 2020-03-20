Kirtland airman charged for unlawful importation of firearm after investigators find trove of weapons at his on-base residence

An airman who kept a trove of weapons and instructions on how to make explosive devices at his on-base residence was arrested this week, according to the Justice Department.

A complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives claims that Air Force investigators found that senior airman Charles Brent Justice, who was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, kept a collection of 17 firearms several silencers and bomb-making instructions, among other things.

Air Force investigators also uncovered a “butt-stock” and an auto-sear attachment that modify weapons —both items that are illegal to possess. Additionally, the complaint said the butt-stock and auto-sear originated from Chinese dealers, and that Justice had previously purchased illegal items from a Chinese vendor “known to sell illegal firearm related items.”

The complaint claims that ATF determined Justice did not “possess a tax stamp, nor had he ever been registered through ATF to possess weapons regulated under the [National Firearms Act].” Furthermore, the complaint asserted that Justice “did not receive permission to store firearms at his on-base residence.”

Additionally, investigators found Justice, 27, had a stash of photos on his cellphone depicting names of mass shooters like Alexandre Bissonette, who was sentenced to a life in prison and 40 years without parole for conducting an attack at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017.

Six people were killed in the attack, and 19 others were injured.

Photographs were also found on his phone regarding the 2019 shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, that targeted two mosques and killed more than 50 people.

This isn’t Justice’s first run-in with the law.

“It should also be noted that Justice faced military discipline from a shoplifting incident that occurred on September 15,2016 from Sportsman’s Warehouse,” the complaint says. “During this incident Justice attempted to steal ammunition and other firearm related items.”

Justice currently doesn’t face any charges related to possession of the butt-stock and auto-sear, but he has been charged with possessing a silencer and unlawful importation of a firearm.

More charges could be pressed against Justice in a court martial, and investigators described him as a “threat” to the general public.

Justice was arrested Monday and made an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.