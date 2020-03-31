Airman’s death while away on training duty under investigation

The death of a security forces airman on temporary duty at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is currently under investigation, but coronavirus is not believed to have been a factor, Air Force officials said.

Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Vogler was assigned to the 914th Security Forces Squadron, based out of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in New York, when he died early Sunday morning. Local media reported that he was 28.

Vogler’s death was withheld from public release pending notification of his family, base officials said in a release. They emphasized that Vogler did not present with any COVID-19 symptoms and the virus is not thought to be a factor in his death.

“This is incredibly difficult for the 914th Air Refuelling Wing family as we mourn the death of one of our own,” said wing commander Col. Mark Larson in a statement. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tech. Sgt. Vogler.”

The Air Force did not release any other details concerning the airman’s death. Vogler was in Texas for a month-long instructor’s course at the time of his passing.

Vogler had been in the Air Force for roughly a decade and was deployed twice, once to Afghanistan in 2011 and once to Kuwait in 2016.