Air Force cans commander of logistics readiness squadron at Osan Air Base

The Air Force has relieved the commander of the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Lt. Col. Michael Kearney was removed Tuesday due to a loss of confidence by the 51st Fighter Wing’s commander Col. John Gonzales, the 51st Fighter Wing confirmed to Air Force Times.

“The decision was made due to loss of confidence in Kearney’s ability to effectively lead the squadron,” the 51st Fighter Wing said in a statement.

“Kearney has been reassigned to 7th Air Force, where he will work under the A4 (Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection) directorate. Maj. Hans Hobbs, 51st LRS director of operations, has assumed temporary command of the squadron until the new commander arrives,” the spokesperson said.

Aside from a loss of confidence, information has not been provided regarding why Kearney was removed. The 7th Air Force is also based out of Osan Air Base.