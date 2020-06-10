NORAD: F-22s intercept Russian bombers near Alaska

Two formations of Russian bombers were intercepted by F-22 Raptor fighters Wednesday after they entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

In a series of tweets, NORAD said that both formations consisted of a pair of Russian Tu-95 “Bear” bombers. The first, which were accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, came within 20 nautical miles of Alaska, NORAD said.

The second formation, which also included an A-50, came within 32 nautical miles of Alaska, NORAD said.

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, completed two intercepts of Russian Bomber formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) June 10, 2020

NORAD said both formations remained in international airspace at all times, and did not enter the United States’ airspace.

B-52s train with Norwegian fighters on long-range flight to Arctic The flight took B-52s from Minot to the sea just off the northern coast of Siberia.

“Intercepting multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates NORAD forces’ readiness and capability to defend the homeland 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” NORAD commander Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy said in a tweet. “Flying air patrols protects the approaches to our nations and sends a clear message we continue executing our homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight.”

An F-22A Raptor from NORAD intercepts a Russian Tu-95 "Bear" bomber early Wednesday in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. Two pairs of Tu-95 bombers and other Russian aircraft came in the zone around Alaska, though NORAD said they did not enter U.S. airspace. (NORAD)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

NORAD said its F-22s were supported by an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, and KC-135 Stratotankers.

Intercepts of Russian aircraft in the zone around Alaska happen fairly regularly, and have occurred multiple times in recent months. In March, for example, U.S. and Canadian aircraft intercepted two Russian reconnaissance aircraft that were watching and loitering around a U.S. submarine exercise known as ICEX.

The United States has also conducted numerous long-range flights of all three of its types of bombers in recent months, taking off from stateside bases and flying to train with allied air forces in Europe, some near Russia. These bomber missions have included flights over the Black Sea and off the coast of Siberia.