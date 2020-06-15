An Air Force F-15C Eagle has crashed into North Sea. Pilot and aircraft still missing

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea at about 9:40 a.m., local time, according to the Air Force. The status of the pilot is unknown, according to Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Plew, a spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom. At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support. said Plew.

"Search and Rescue effort are currently under way, but the pilot and of the aircraft is still missing. We will provide updates as they become available, while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot's family." - Col. Will Marshallhttps://t.co/bJ8LHnY4ad pic.twitter.com/d5u1l6f2iu — RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020

Officials said they would provide additional details as soon as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Air Force Times for updates.