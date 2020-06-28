Officer from Scott AFB dies after being found unconscious in pool

An Air Force officer assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, died Friday afternoon after he was found unconscious at a base swimming pool Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the 375th Air Mobility Wing.

Capt. Nicholas J. Egich, 30, was taken to Memorial East Hospital in O’Fallon, but was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m., according to a report in the Belleville News-Democrat.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. performed an autopsy and made a preliminary finding that the cause of death was drowning, the newspaper reported. Dye said a final ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology test results the newspaper reported.