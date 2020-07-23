CENTCOM: F-15 flies near Iranian airliner over Syria; Iran objects

An American F-15 fighter jet flew about 1,000 meters from an Iranian passenger airliner over Syria, while conducting what it called a “standard visual inspection” of the aircraft, officials from U.S. Central Command said.

Reports began to spread on social media about the encounter with the Mahan Air airplane earlier on Thursday, as did videos allegedly taken by passengers on the plane of the encounter. Initial reports said the fighter may have been from Israel. The passenger aircraft landed at an airport in Beirut, Lebanon, afterwards.

In a release Thursday evening, CENTCOM spokesman Navy Capt. Bill Urban said that the F-15 was on a “routine air mission” near the al-Tanf garrison base in southern Syria at the time. Al-Tanf is the home of a small number of American commandos who train local anti-Islamic State fighters, but some national security experts argue the base is is intended to check Iranian influence.

Congress is worried about an Iranian threat to a small garrison of US commandos in Syria Located in a remote desert outpost in southern Syria, al-Tanf is far removed from the majority of the anti-ISIS fight raging in northern Syria — instead it’s been the scene of deadly clashes between U.S. forces and Iranian and Syrian regime backed militias.

Urban said that the F-15 conducted the inspection “to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at al-Tanf garrison.” When the F-15 identified the aircraft as a passenger plane, its pilot “safely opened distance” from the Mahan aircraft, Urban said.

“The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards,” Urban said.

Reuters reported that Beirut airport head Fadi Hassan said that all passengers exited the aircraft after it landed, and there were only minor injuries.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim News said Iran’s government had told United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that “if any incident happens to this plane [on the way back to Iran], Iran will hold the United States responsible.”

In July 1988, the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian passenger aircraft, killing 290 and worsening relations between the two nations.