Pentagon indentifies airman killed Saturday in Kuwait non-combat vehicle accident injuring 2 others

The Department of Defense has identified an airman who was killed Sept. 12 in a single-vehicle, non-combat related accident while conducting a routine patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, 26, served with the 66th Security Forces Squadron since October 2018, according to the Hanscom Air Force Base website.

Two other airmen were injured in the incident, according to Air Forces Central.

The surviving airmen were transported to a hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with non-life threatening injuries, AFCENT officials said in a release.

Phan was deployed to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in Kuwait. He had been there since July, according to the Hanscom website.

Members of the 66 SFS from Hanscom routinely deploy to assist with security operations around the globe, according to the website, which provided information about Phan and his background:

At Hanscom, Phan conducted preliminary criminal investigations, rendered emergency first aid and oversaw all integrated defense, policing, investigations, military working dog support and access control for the base, according to 66th Security Forces Squadron Commander Maj. Shane Watts. He was recently accepted as a military working dog handler. Upon return from deployment, Phan was projected to attend the MWD Handler course at Joint Base Lackland in Texas.

“Senior Airman Jason Phan was an exceptionally noble servant to the nation and his fellow Airmen,” said Watts. “His tireless commitment to master his craft made him a credible and reliable teammate in critical situations. But it was his genuine enthusiasm and selfless devotion to others that defined the depth of his character and inspiration to his peers and leaders. Jason lived with passion and shared compassion with purpose to everyone. He will be sorely missed by the Defenders here, and I’m extremely grateful for and humbled by his service. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Phan hailed from Anaheim, California. He was single with no children.

Phan’s remains will be flown back to the U.S. via Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at a yet-to-be-determined date. Air Force officials ask that news media and others respect the privacy of family members.