Triple Nickel F-16s head to Bulgaria for Thracian Viper exercise

Six F-16s from the 555th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base in Italy arrived in Bulgaria Friday for training exercises with the Bulgarian, Greek and Romanian air forces.

Other airmen and units from U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa ― including airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing at Ramstein Air Base, about 150 airmen from the 555th, and additional Aviano airmen ― are also joining the 555th for Thracian Viper 20, USAFE said in a Friday release.

Thracian Viper, which began Friday and will run until Sept. 25, is a multilateral training exercise that aims to improve the allies' ability to work with and fight alongside Bulgaria, the release said. It is taking place at Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria.

Three pilots from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, perform post-flight checks after landing at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 18. The pilots will participate in Thracian Viper 20, a multilateral training exercise, which allows both U.S. airmen and Bulgarian forces to extend joint warfighting capability through operational and tactical training. (Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever/Air Force)

“The Triple Nickel’s participation in Thracian Viper will validate and refine our ability to closely integrate with other European air forces,” said Lt. Col. John Ryan, the Triple Nickel’s commander. “Integrating with our Bulgarian hosts and other partner nations both strengthens our relationships and yields more lethal fighting forces that are ready and able to conduct integrated operations when called upon.”

The 555th will conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground training with the other partner nations taking part.