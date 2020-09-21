Hat trick: Air Force flies B-1s, B-2s, B-52s over Europe, Pacific in major bomber mission

The Air Force on Monday flew all three types of bombers in its fleet over Eastern Europe and western parts of the Pacific Ocean in a major bomber task force mission.

The bombers — B-1 Lancers, B-2 Spirits and B-52 Stratofortresses — flew alongside fighter jets from NATO allies, U.S. European Command said in a Monday release.

Bombers took off from bases in Europe and the United States, and flew alongside the air forces of Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom.

“Today’s bomber task force operation is yet another demonstration of our steadfast commitment to allies and partners and our collective ability to plan, execute and coordinate multiple complex missions at speed,” EUCOM commander Gen. Tod Wolters said in the release. “All of this is made possible by the vibrant relationships across the NATO alliance and our enduring commitment to champion the cause of peace through competition and deterrence.”

EUCOM said the flights demonstrate the Defense Department’s ability to deploy Air Force bombers “for any mission, anywhere in the world, at any time" to support the national defense strategy, and commitment to fight alongside NATO allies.

The Air Force also flew all three types of bombers on multiple missions to Europe in May.