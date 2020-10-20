NORAD F-22s intercept Russian fighters, bombers near Alaska

F-22 Raptors from the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, intercepted a group of Russian aircraft in international airspace near Alaska Monday night.

In a series of tweets early Tuesday morning, NORAD said the Raptors intercepted a pair of Russian Tu-95 “Bear” bombers escorted by Su-35 fighters. NORAD said it also identified a Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft supporting the other Russian planes that “loitered” in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone and came within 30 nautical miles of Alaska’s shore.

NORAD said that all Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered U.S. or Canadian airspace.

“NORAD forces remain on alert 24/7/365 to respond to potential threats to Canada and the United States,” NORAD commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said in a tweet. “The agility and readiness of our personnel ensures we are successful in addressing potential aerospace threats with the appropriate response at the right time.”

Two Russian military planes conducted an unsafe intercept of an American B-52 bomber as it flew over international waters on Friday, according to the U.S. military.

The NORAD F-22s were supported by the E-3 AWACS and KC-135 Stratotanker refueler aircraft.

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by E-3 airborne warning and control system and KC-135 refueler aircraft, intercepted two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by two Su-35 fighter aircraft late Monday evening. #WeHaveTheWatch @usairforce pic.twitter.com/bi6Eh3SxlW — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) October 20, 2020

Later that morning, Russia’s Ministry of Defence tweeted a video of the encounter from their pilots' perspective. Russia said the flight was “a scheduled 12-hour flight” over neutral waters of the Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska, as well as the Okhotsk, Chukchi and Beaufort seas.

NORAD regularly intercepts Russian aircraft in the international airspace around Alaska, and most encounters pass without serious incident.

The Air Force also has conducted multiple bomber flights in areas around Russia, such as over the East Siberian Sea, Ukraine and the Black Sea.

#Footage Two #RussianASF's #Tu95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled 12-hour flight over the neutral waters of the seas of Bering, Okhotsk, as well as Chukchi and Beaufort seas https://t.co/57X22pUaAe pic.twitter.com/WBnhNfimoo — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) October 20, 2020

But tensions sometimes arise from these encounters. In August, the U.S. military accused Russian military planes of conducting unsafe intercepts of B-52 Stratofortress bombers as they were being flown over all 30 NATO nations. NATO also said that a Russian fighter committed a significant violation of a NATO nation’s airspace while conducting another intercept of a B-52 over the Baltic Sea.