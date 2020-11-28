Air Force doctor killed in vehicle accident in United Arab Emirates

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the death of an airman who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Capt. (Dr.) Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey, died Nov. 27 in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

“Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann. We are thinking of and... Posted by Travis Air Force Base on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Leli was with the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California. While deployed, she was assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Leli earned her commission in 2012 before completing her medical program, according to a news release from Travis AFB. She arrived at the base in June 2016, and was assigned to the Family Medicine Clinic at David Grant USAF Medical Center. This was her first deployment.

[Editor’s note: The photo that originally appeared with this article was incorrect. We deeply regret the error.]