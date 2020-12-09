Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter jet crashes in Michigan, fate of pilot unknown

A Wisconsin Air National Guard Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night while on a routine training mission and the fate of the pilot is unknown.

The aircraft was assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air in Madison, Wisconsin, according to a post on the unit’s Facebook page. It crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

Emergency responders are on scene, according to the Facebook post.

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation,” officials said.

Officials from 115th Fighter Wing said they will provide an update via the 115th Fighter Wing website and social media pages as soon as additional details are available.

