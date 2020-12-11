Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing grounds flights following F-16 crash

The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing has grounded flights indefinitely following the death of an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot in a crash earlier this week, according to 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo.

The mishap occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At a press briefing Friday morning, Van Roo told reporters the wing has grounded the wing’s F-16s indefinitely in the wake of the accident.

“It is grounded based on what we determine to be a safe time for us to fly again,” Van Roo said. “Obviously we conduct a mission that we need to continue, so we are slowly and deliberately looking at all things until we determine that we are safe to fly again.”

Pilot of Wisconsin Air Guard fighter jet that crashed in Michigan has been declared dead “Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot," said the wing's commander.

The accident is under investigation and will involve multiple phases: an initial phase that will gather and preserve information and should last about a week; a second phase that will determine what exactly occurred and will last approximately 30 days; and a final phase that seeks to identify the cause of the accident and could last more than a year.

“I would like to explain that the investigation is a deliberate, three phase process, that examines all aspects of this incident,” Van Roo said Friday. “It will look into preflight activities, maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings and training — all with the goal of determining exactly how this accident occurred.”

Van Roo declined to share specifics concerning the crash, citing the ongoing investigation. The pilot’s identity has not been released and will not be disclosed until 24 hours after the immediate family is notified, in accordance with Department of Defense policy.

At the time of the crash, the pilot was engaged in a routine training exercise over Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest.