New in 2021: Space Command gets a new home

1 hour ago
The United Launch Alliance prepares the Delta IV rocket Wideband Global SATCOM WGS-10 satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. Complex 37 on March 15, 2019. The Air Force expects to select a location to serve as Space Command's new headquarters in early 2021. (Airman 1st Class Dalton Williams/Air Force)

The new home for U.S. Space Command’s headquarters is expected to be named in early 2021.

The Department of the Air Force in November unveiled the slate of six locations that made the first cut for Space Command headquarters. Those locations include four Air Force bases — Kirtland in New Mexico, Offutt in Nebraska, Patrick in Florida, and Peterson in Colorado, which currently houses Space Command’s interim headquarters.

Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama and Port San Antonio in Texas, which was the home of the former Kelly Air Force Base and now hosts Air National Guard and reserve operations, are the other two candidates under consideration.

About 1,400 military and civilian personnel are expected to work at Space Command’s new headquarters. And wherever the new headquarters is located, government contractors and space industry companies will surely follow, which is expected to buoy the local community’s economy and employment.

The Air Force looked at communities across 24 states, which nominated themselves, as potential locations.

Next, the Air Force will conduct virtual and on-site visits to each location and decide which would be best-suited to be Space Command’s next headquarters. Factors including infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Defense Department will be considered.

